ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 1-year-old boy was shot and critically injured in north St. Louis County Monday night.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened on the 10100 block of Duke Drive at around 8:30. Police said someone fired two shots at the house from the outside. One of the shots hit the boy and critically injured him.

Police said the shooter fled the scene, but they do not know what direction he was heading.

The boy was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. As of 9:45, he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

