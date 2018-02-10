ST. LOUIS — Ten people are facing federal charges for an alleged meth ring in St. Louis.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said ten people were indicted for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, a crime that could land each of them in prison for life.

According to federal indictments, the organization got shipments of meth from California and sold it in the St. Louis Area. The people charged with conspiracy are:

Nathaniel Hill, a/k/a “BJ,” 37, St. Louis;

Lamar McDonald, a/k/a “Mike,” “Marty,” 36, O’Fallon, MO;

Maurice Love, a/k/a “Reece,” “Peanut,” “Fat Boy,” 37, San Diego, CA;

Candace Hill, 35, St. Louis;

Earl Murray, a/k/a “E,” 37, St. Louis;

Timothy Wright, 22, San Diego, CA;

Jeffrey Will, a/k/a “Skinny,” 37, St. Louis;

Victor Parker, a/k/a “Blu,” 23, Granite City, IL;

Doug Kelsay, 42, Granite City, IL; and

Myron Coffee, 26, Creve Coeur

The indictment said Nathaniel Hill was the leader of the ring and was charged with eight different crimes, including three counts of distribution of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug sale.

The FBI and St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case.

© 2018 KSDK