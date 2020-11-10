10 people shot, 3 fatally, within 6 hours in St. Louis over the weekend

10 people were shot, 3 fatally, in 7 separate shootings Saturday night into Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — Ten people were shot, three fatally, within six hours during a violent night in St. Louis.

Here is a breakdown of all the shootings that happened in a six-hour span, from 11 p.m. Saturday to shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday:

At 11 p.m. Saturday, The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of California Avenue for a call for a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim on the sidewalk suffering from puncture wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477) .

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an area hospital where a 36-year-old man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim told police that when he arrived home in the 6300 block of Amelia Ave and was met the suspect. The victim then said the suspect became upset over personal matters and pepper sprayed the victim. The suspect then fired shot into the victim's residence and fled in a grey vehicle. The victim is listed in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3000 block of Osage St. where they found a man victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 39-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his elbow. A 37-year-old woman was with the first victim but was not injured in the shooting. The woman said that the man was retrieving her belongings from the 3000 block of Osage when a suspect shot at them. An investigation is ongoing.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a local hospital after 2 men were dropped off suffering from gunshot wounds.The 35 and 24-year-old victims told police they were outside at the intersection of 7th and Chestnut St. when they "heard shots and felt pain." The victims are listed in stable condition at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

At 2:09 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call for a shooting in the 300 block of Walsh St. When police arrived on scene, they found 3 men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and a 32-year-old victim was privately conveyed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. A preliminary investigation by police suggests that the shootings occurred after an argument between the suspect and victims over money.

At 5:17 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3400 block of Winnebago St. where they located a man in his 50s suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477) .