10-year-old girl caught in crossfire, shot in arm in St. Louis Sunday night

ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by stray gunfire in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 10-year-old girl was struck in the arm by gunfire on the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the incident started with a 16-year-old boy shooting a gun into the air. A 25-year-old man then pulled out his own gun and started shooting at the 16-year-old. Police said the gunfire from the 25-year-old man struck the 10-year-old girl, who was standing outside.

Police said the girl was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old ran off before officers arrived. The 16-year-old was taken into custody and turned over to the juvenile court system.

The 10-year-old girl is the seventh child under the age of 18 shot in the city of St. Louis in 2022.

