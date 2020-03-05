11 shot, 1 fatally, in less than 48 hours in St. Louis

One of the victims was 14 years old

ST. LOUIS — Eleven people were shot, one fatally, within 48 hours in St. Louis this weekend.

The youngest victim was 14 years old.

The first shooting happened at 4:40 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of Burd Avenue. Dominique Williams, 20, was found in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was available. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

An 18-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck at 5:45 p.m. Friday. He told police he was walking in the area of Riverview and Halls Ferry Circle when he heard gunshots and felt pain. His family took him to the hospital. His condition wasn't given, but police said his vitals were stable.

At 9 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was shot on the 3400 block of Belt Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, he was shot during an argument with two suspects. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical, unstable condition.

Another shooting happened at 9 p.m. Friday on the 3700 block of Cora Avenue. Officers found a 48-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He told police that he had been shot by an acquaintance. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

At 9:25 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on the 1900 block of Belt. According to a preliminary investigation, he was shot during a struggle with the suspect, who then fled. He was taken to the hospital. Police did not give his condition, but said his vitals were stable.

At 10:35 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds at Lee's Chicken at 6210 W. Florissant Ave. He said he was in his vehicle when someone in a black vehicle parked across the street started shooting at him. Police didn't give his condition but said he was taken to the hospital.

At 4:50 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot while he was driving on the 5700 block of Natural Bridge. He fled and called police, who found him on the 5300 block of Northland Avenue with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital; police didn't give his condition but said his vitals were stable.

A 22-year-old man was found with a graze wound to his head on 4800 Leduc Street at 8:13 p.m. Saturday. He told police he had been shot at by unknown people at an unknown location and didn't cooperate further. A preliminary investigation revealed he had been shot on the 4900 block of Lotus Avenue. He was taken to the hospital; police didn't give his condition but said that his vitals were stable.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot in the leg at 8:39 p.m. Saturday on the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue. He told police he had been standing in a parking lot at Natural Bridge and Hamilton Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg. He was taken to the hospital; his condition wasn't given but police said his vitals were stable.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he'd been walking near W. Florissant and Adelaide avenues when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with several gunshot wounds. According to a preliminary investigation, he was shot on the 4900 block of West Pine Boulevard during an argument. Several cars were also struck by gunfire.

All the shootings remain under investigation.