ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were shot in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of 3500 block of North 11th Street a little after 5 p.m. A spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department said the 11-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.