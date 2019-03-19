ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was carjacked while sitting in his mother's car Tuesday morning.

Police said the boy was sitting in the front passenger seat of his mother's blue Chevrolet Malibu on the 2700 block of Allen Avenue at around 8 a.m. waiting for his mother. Police said the armed suspect got out of a blue sedan, jumped into the car and told the boy to get out of the car.

The boy got out of the car and the suspect sped off.

Police said the suspect was also a young man, between 15 and 18 years old.

No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.