ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after they said an 11-year-old was shot in the leg while walking home from school Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victim suffered a graze wound in the 5500 block of Alcott at around 4:45. Firefighters said the child was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KSDK