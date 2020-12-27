11-year-old, 3 teens arrested after attempted robbery in Wentzville

An 11-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old were all arrested after one of them tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old boy and three teenagers were arrested after police said they tried to rob a woman in Wentzville Saturday morning.

A press release from the Wentzville Police Department said a woman was on the parking lot of a business on the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway when she saw the group of four. She said a boy walked up to her and asked her for directions. She told police the boy then pulled out a gun and demanded her car.

Instead of getting out of her car, she pulled out her own gun and scared the group away. After they ran off, the woman called the police and told the officers what happened.

Officers responded and took two of the suspects into custody on the scene and tracked down the other two a short time later.

The 11-year-old and two 15-year-year-olds were handed over to the juvenile court system. The 11-year-old and one of the 15-year-olds was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. The other 15-year-old was the one who threatened the woman at gunpoint. He was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

The 17-year-old will be charged as an adult. Police said he will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and minor in possession of alcohol.