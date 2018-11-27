ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It might be cold, but a new number from police in St. Louis County will have you thinking twice before warming up your car in the morning.

Twelve vehicles were stolen over the last week while being warmed up. They were left running, unlocked and unattended, county police said.

Ten of the thefts happened in north St. Louis County and two of them happened in Jennings.

“We know it’s cold, but it’s not worth having your car stolen,” police wrote on Facebook.

Temperatures have been bitterly cold the past couple days in the St. Louis area. On Tuesday morning, they dipped into the teens to around 20 degrees. The wind chills had some spots in the single digits.

Police said if you’re going to warm up your car in the freezing cold, preventing this kind of crime is simple—lock up car.

