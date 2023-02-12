12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint near St. Louis Square park

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 12-year-old boy was not hurt but was robbed of some money.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint while riding his scooter home from a south St. Louis park Saturday evening, police said.

Police said the boy was riding his scooter near St. Louis Square Park in the Patch neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m. when a man in a red pickup truck approached him. Police said the man pulled out a gun and demanded the boy give him money.

The boy handed over some cash and the man drove away. Police said the boy then rode home and told his mother. She then called police to report the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

