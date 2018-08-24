ST. LOUIS — Two teen boys were taken into custody following an early morning carjacking in the Central West End.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were sitting in their car near Walton Avenue and McPherson Avenue when they were approached by two teenage boys, ages 13 and 15.

One of the boys had a gun and demanded their car and other items they had, police said.

After police were called to the area for the carjacking, officers saw the car in the parking lot of a gas station at Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The teens fled the area in the victims’ car, initiating a police pursuit. They traveled through St. Louis County and eventually got onto eastbound Interstate 70.

The suspects exited the highway at Broadway and were then taken into custody. The victims were able to identify the suspects, police said.

There were no injuries in the incident.

