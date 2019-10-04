ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after a Wednesday morning carjacking on Cherokee Street.

A woman told police she was sitting in her car on the 3300 block of Cherokee Street at around 7 a.m. when the boy walked up to her. She said he pulled out a gun and forced her to get out of the car. He jumped in the car and drove off.

Police spotted the car about 20 minutes later and attempted to pull it over, but the boy sped off. He crashed a short time later on the 3400 block of Wisconsin and was taken into custody.

He has been turned over to the juvenile court system.

