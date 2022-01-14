13-year-old boy injured in shooting in St. Louis Friday morning

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the area of Union Boulevard and Northland Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The boy told police he was about a block away at the intersection of Union and Highland Avenue when he heard gunshots. He said he felt a sharp pain in his shoulder and started running until he saw the police officers.

The boy was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Police said he had stable vital signs while being treated at the hospital.

No information about a possible suspect has been provided.