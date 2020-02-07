13-year-old boy shot in his backyard during drive-by in Old North St. Louis

The boy said he was in his backyard when the suspect drove by in a blue pickup truck and shot him

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while in his backyard early Wednesday afternoon in Old North St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at around 1 p.m. after the boy's mother took him to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The boy told police he was in his backyard on the 1900 block of Hebert Street when the suspect drove by in a blue pickup truck and fired shots at him.

Police did not give his condition but said that his vitals were stable. The suspect is believed to be a male between the ages of 17 and 20.

An investigation is underway.

Two other teens were shot in separate incidents in the City of St. Louis Thursday. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting on the 4500 block of Maffitt Avenue shortly after 3 p.m., and a 14-year-old boy was grazed in the neck when a suspect fired shots into a car full of children at 8 p.m. on the 3500 block of N. Taylor.

