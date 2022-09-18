St. Louis police: 13-year-old boy shot while eating pizza

The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg.

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while eating pizza Saturday night, St. Louis police said.

The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said the injured youth was "uncooperative and could not provide any suspect information."

No additional information about a suspect or motive was immediately available.

The shooting Saturday night marks the sixth in the neighborhood this year. St. Louis police said half of those shootings have involved children.

At least 96 children have been injured by gunfire in St. Louis in 2022; 12 of the children have died, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.