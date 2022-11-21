13-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in St. Clair County drive-by shooting Saturday

A school district team was activated and is offering support to students and staff.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 13-year-old was killed, and three other teens were injured after a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park community of St. Clair County Saturday.

Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was shot and killed. The other students were shot and survived their injuries.

The East St. Louis School District 189 released a statement on Facebook expressing condolences to the family, friends, teachers and fellow classmates of the victim on Monday.

“It is with sadness that I tell you about a loss to our school district family,” the District Superintendent, Arthur R. Culver said in the statement. “Our heartfelt prayers are with Johnny McCline’s family as well as the families of the survivors.”

Culver said the district wishes the surviving students healing and peace from the physical and emotional scars of this tragedy.

School Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Teams will continue to be available for students and staff who need ongoing support. To learn more about Schoolwide Social and Emotional Learning, click here.

“Students react in different ways to tragedies,” Culver said. “Please try to understand and accept the variety of emotions and behaviors that youth may exhibit.”

The district also said the most important thing we can do is to be supportive, encourage discussion, and be good listeners.

The district Crisis Team was activated and offered onsite support to students and staff this week.

If a student needs additional support, please reach out to a school teacher or administrator.

You can report students in crisis or other urgent situations through SpeakUp189, emailing speakup@estl189.com or by calling or texting 618-515-2165.

The statewide Safe2Help Illinois is another resource available to youth. Trained youth mental health professionals who are fluent in English and Spanish are available anytime to address youth in crisis. You can call 844-4-SAFEIL or text SAFE2 (72332) for help.