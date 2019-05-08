ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy is suspected of stealing a car with two children inside.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday along the popular stretch of Cherokee Street.

A 29-year-old woman told police she parked her car in the 2800 block and went into a business. She left the car running with 5- and 6-year-old boys inside. When she walked out, she realized the car had been stolen.

The children were let out of the car a short distance away. They were not injured in the incident.

Officers said they found the woman’s car and the suspect—a 13-year-old boy—about two blocks from where the car was stolen. The teen was taken into custody and turned over to the juvenile courts.

The investigation is still active.

