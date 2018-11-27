ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old suspected in a carjacking was found shot in the head a short time later in north St. Louis. The teenager survived.

Officers first responded to the 4500 block of Lexington in the Greater Ville neighborhood for the report of a carjacking. A 70-year-old man told officers he was getting out of his Toyota Corolla when two suspects took the car at gunpoint.

About 30 minutes later and a mile away, police received a call for help in the 4200 block of Athlone.

Officers arrived to find a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was next to the Corolla that had been stolen.

The carjacking victim later identified the gunshot victim as one of the suspects who robbed him.

Police have not released the teenager’s name, but said he is 14 years old. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is alive and stable.

At this time, there is no information about the other suspect wanted in the carjacking, and police haven't released any details about a suspect in the shooting of the 14-year-old.

