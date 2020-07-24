14-year-old charged as adult in teen's murder

Marcus Ursery was certified as an adult on July 23

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old is being certified as an adult in the murder of a 14-year-old from the Metro East.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Marcus Ursery was certified as an adult on July 23 and the circuit attorney’s office has since issued charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Timothy Lucas, 14, was shot and killed in January in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video at Elite Super Market and Grill. According to court documents, surveillance video showed Ursery walking on the parking lot, removing a gun and then firing one or more shots at Lucas. Court documents say Lucas was not brandishing a weapon at the time Ursery fired shots at him.

Ursery was arrested on Jan. 30 and has since declined to make a statement.