ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The 14-year-old boy found dead in a home in Spanish Lake Sunday night accidentally shot and killed himself, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said they were called to a home on Parktree Lane in Spanish Lake at around 1:25. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy a gunshot wound. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Monday he was identified as Evione Holts.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons handled the investigation.