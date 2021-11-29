14-year-old grazed by gunfire at Metro bus stop in St. Louis Monday

When the boy arrived at school, he realized his left arm had been grazed by one of the shots. He went to the school nurse, who called police.

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy reported his gunshot wound to a school nurse Monday after he said he was shot while standing at a Metro bus stop in St. Louis.

Police are investigating the shooting they said happened at around 9 a.m. on the 900 block of North Euclid Ave. The boy was not seriously hurt and medical treatment was refused.

According to the incident report, the boy told police he was standing at the bus stop just south of Fountain Park at around 9 a.m.

While standing at the stop, he noticed a newer-model, black Honda heading north on North Euclid Avenue. As the car got closer, someone inside started firing multiple shots at him.

When the boy arrived at school, he realized his left arm had been grazed by one of the shots. He went to the school nurse, who called police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the incident report said. No suspect information was provided.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html