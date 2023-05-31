14-year-old shot on Delmar Boulevard early Wednesday morning

Police were alerted to the shooting when the victim, a 14-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso.

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured early Wednesday morning on Delmar Boulevard.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 2:20 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue.

Police were alerted to the shooting when the victim, a 14-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was conscious and breathing while being treated at the hospital.

Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.