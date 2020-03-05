14-year-old shot in St. Louis Saturday night

A second victim may have been taken to the hospital, police said

Editor's note: Police originally reported that the boy was 16 years old. They have since said the boy is 14.

ST. LOUIS -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a shooting at 8:39 p.m. on the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue. Officers found a 14-year-old boy who'd been shot in the leg.

He told police he had been standing in a parking lot at Natural Bridge and Hamilton Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn't given but police said his vitals were stable.

The boy was one of five people shot in the city Saturday night, according to police reports.

Three other victims had their vehicles damaged by the gunshots, police said.

There was no information on any possible suspects.