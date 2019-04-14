ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a 14-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound in north St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department said they were called to a home on Parktree Lane in Spanish Lake at around 1:25. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy a gunshot wound. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not provided any other information but the department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.