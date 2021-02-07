14-year-old shot overnight in St. Louis

Police didn't release his condition but said that he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot overnight in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on the 1700 block of N. 22nd Street. Police didn't release his condition but said that he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

So far this year more than kids, just 17 or younger, have been shot in the city.

On Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in south city where a 7-year-old boy was struck in his back and a 15-year-old girl was grazed.

"A lot of our kids feel like they're living in war zones," said Rev. Darryl Gray of St. Louis.

Investigators say two groups of teens had an argument behind a home near Ohio Avenue and Osage Street.

Police say one of the teens walked to a car, grabbed a gun, fired multiple shots and then took off.

Paramedics rushed the wounded boy and girl to a hospital.

Hours later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the hip in the 3200 block of Itaska Street. He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word of his condition.

Also overnight, two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in the city. One man was shot in the head on the 8800 block of N. Broadway, and another man died at the hospital after being shot on the 2800 block of N. Vandeventer Avenue.