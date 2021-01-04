15-year-old charged with stealing van that triggered Amber Alert

ALTON, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with the theft of a van with a 3-month-old boy inside that led to an Amber Alert Friday.
The Alton Police Department said the 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and offenses related to a motor vehicle. His name will not be released because he is a minor.
Police said they were called to Spring Street at around 7:30 p.m. Friday where a woman said her 2001 Chevrolet Venture van was stolen while her son was inside.
The van and the 3-month-old boy were found hours later, and the boy is expected to be OK.
Alton police say they chased the 15-year-old, found physical evidence tying him to the case and arrested him Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the 15-year-old boy lives in Alton and acted alone in stealing the van.
