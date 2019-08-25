ST. LOUIS — Another child has become the victim of gun violence in St. Louis.

Early Sunday morning a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Just before 6 a.m., St. Louis police officers responded to the 7300 block of Vermont, which is on the edge of the Carondelet and Patch neighborhoods in south city. The teen wasn’t conscious or breathing when officers arrived.

St. Louis police said they don't have a suspect. Officers and members of the homicide unit are at the scene. They have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

The 15-year-old boy is the second child killed this weekend.

On Friday night, 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson's life was cut short when she was shot and killed after a football jamboree at Soldan High School.

Since June 1, 15 children have been killed in shootings in the St. Louis metro area.

It's also been a violent weekend inside the city limits.

In the 24 hours following the Friday evening quadruple-shooting that killed Jurnee Thompson, at least six more people were shot and injured in the city, bringing the total number of victims to 10.

The victims included a woman who was shot fatally in the head and a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the face.

