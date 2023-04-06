15-year-old boy killed in shooting near O'Fallon Park

Police said they found 15-year-old Jamarion Taylor shot to death near O'Fallon Park in north St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near O'Fallon Park Wednesday night.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 10:25 p.m. to the area of Athlone Avenue near O'Fallon Park. When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Jamarion Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Taylor was pronounced dead by EMS workers a short time later. Police said he lived on the 4300 block of Lee Avenue, less than a mile from where he was found shot to death.

The department's homicide division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.