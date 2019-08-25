ST. LOUIS — Another child has become the victim of gun violence in St. Louis.

Early Sunday morning a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed. He was identified as Sentonio Cox, of the 7600 block of Alabama in south city.

Just before 6 a.m., St. Louis police officers responded to a call for a missing person in the 7300 block of Vermont, which is on the edge of the Carondelet and Patch neighborhoods in south city. They arrived to find Sentonio dead from a gunshot wound.

St. Louis police said they don't have a suspect. Members of the homicide unit responded to the scene. They have not released any further details at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Sentonio is the third child to die in violence this weekend in the City of St. Louis.

On Friday night, 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson's life was cut short when she was shot and killed after a football jamboree at Soldan High School.

Saturday afternoon, a 10-year-old girl was one of three people found dead inside a Downtown West apartment. Police said two of the victims were shot and the third victim was stabbed. They did not specify further.

Since June 1, at least 15 children have been killed in shootings in the St. Louis metro area.

It's also been a violent weekend inside the city limits.

In the 24 hours following the Friday evening quadruple-shooting that killed Jurnee Thompson, at least six more people were shot and injured in the city, bringing the total number of victims to 10.

The victims included a woman who was shot fatally in the head and a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the face.

