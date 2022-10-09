15-year-old boy shot in chest in north St. Louis Sunday night

Police said the boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene for treatment.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and injured in St. Louis Sunday night.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night on Elmbank Avenue near Cora Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police said the boy was shot in the chest and injured.

Police did not say how badly the boy was injured.

They said the boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene for treatment.

Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.