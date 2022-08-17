15-year-old boy shot in St. Louis

The 15-year-old realized he was shot in the jaw after hearing gunshots.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the jaw while in his home Tuesday night.

According to St. Louis police, at about 9:10 p.m., the victim was in the back of his home in the 1800 block of Biddle Street when he heard gunshots.

The boy then said he felt a pain in his jaw and realized he had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police did not give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

The investigation is ongoing.