15-year-old girl shot in leg in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of North 18th and Carr streets in the city's Carr Square neighborhood.

Police said the girl was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

No other details about the shooting have been provided. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated if more information about the shooting becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.