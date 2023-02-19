15-year-old girl shot, killed in St. Charles Saturday night

The girl was shot and killed in an armed robbery Saturday night at Oak Avenue and Perry Street.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 15-year-old girl from Lake St. Louis died at the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot by two men earlier in the night.

According to a press release from the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Perry Street. A 17-year-old boy told police he and the girl were in the area to meet two men at around 8:50 Saturday night.

When they arrived in the area, the two men approached them and announced a robbery. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the girl while she was still inside the car.

The boy then drove to St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Charles, where the girl was later pronounced dead.

Police said they were still trying to determine why the teens agreed to meet the men at Oak Avenue and Perry Street.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.