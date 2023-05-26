15-year-old shot in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Mott Street for a shooting call.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was shot in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood Friday evening.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 7:15 p.m. to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Mott Street for a shooting call.

They found a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, police said. The victim is in stable condition.

When 5 On Your Side crews arrived on scene, K-9 officers could be seen searching for more evidence including a gun or shell casings. Our crews could count at least 11 evidence markers.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.