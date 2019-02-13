A 15-year-old Belleville West student was charged Wednesday after he brought a gun to school, which prompted a lockdown and early dismissal.

A release from the St. Clair County State's Attorney said the 15-year-old was charged for having a gun and a knife on the school's campus. His name was not released.

In all, he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession or storage of weapons.

He is being held until further court proceeding can occur.