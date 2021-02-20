Reward increased to $15K for information leading to arrest in St. Louis man's murder

Don Yorker's employer has increased the original reward by $10,000

ST. LOUIS — Police are still seeking information after a man was shot and killed in early February in south St. Louis.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the killing of 53-year-old Don Yorker. Yorker's employer, US Tape and Label, is now offering an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to as much as $15,000.

On Feb. 5, officers responded to the 3300 block of Leola Avenue around 6 p.m. and found Yorker lying on the sidewalk outside his home. He had been shot in the eye. He was not conscious and was barely breathing when police arrived and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

There was no information on possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers' toll-free anonymous tip line at 1-866-371-8477(TIPS). All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.