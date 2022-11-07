$15K reward offered for information leading to arrest in shooting death of former CBC football standout

Police said Damion Baker was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3 on the 800 block of Cerre Street, near some popular bars.

ST. LOUIS — A day after a celebration of life service for Damion Baker, CrimeStoppers increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for his death.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Baker and a woman were shot, and a police source said the woman told responding officers that a man tried to steal the couple's SUV. As the two men were fighting, another person fired shots at the pair.

Both Baker and the woman were shot multiple times. Baker died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting, and the woman was treated at the hospital.

Loved ones of Baker clung tightly to their memories of him during his celebration of life Wednesday.

"I just wanted people to know that man, his core was good," Baker's brother said.

His brother said Damion's way of life should be a model to everyone.

"He didn't see color, he didn't see money. Damion just wanted everyone to live life," Baker's brother said.

Several community members said they are trying to make their own sense of his death. Some are already looking at what to do next.

"Gun violence and getting rid of it has just risen to the top of my list. And just watch me go to work," said NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt.

On Sunday, police put out a call for witnesses to come forward with tips or new information about the shooting.

"Due to the time and location of occurrence, it is believed that there are likely numerous witnesses who could provide information about the incident and any potential suspect(s)/suspect vehicle(s) fleeing the public parking lot," a statement from police said.