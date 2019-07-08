ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 900 block of O’Fallon Street.

Police found a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.

They told officers they were walking in the area when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.

They were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.