Teen is shot in leg after car crash on Franklin Avenue

Police said two boys had crashed a car on Franklin Avenue before a man pulled in front of their vehicle and aimed a handgun at them.

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot while running away from a suspect after a car crash late Friday night.

The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, told St. Louis police they had crashed their car shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue when a man pulled in front of their crashed vehicle in a silver sedan and aimed a handgun at them.

Police said the victims ran to an apartment building when they heard gunshots. The 16-year-old boy then was shot in right leg. EMS transported him to a hospital, where he was listed with stable vital signs.

The 12-year-old was not injured in the shooting, police said. However, he did suffer a "minor abrasion" to his face after falling while running away.

St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting. It was not clear if the suspect had been involved in the car crash before the shooting or if the shooting was an unrelated incident.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

