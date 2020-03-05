16-year-old shot in St. Louis Saturday night

A second victim may have been taken to the hospital, police said

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 8:39 p.m. on the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue. A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the leg.

Police did not give his condition but said he was conscious and breathing. A second victim may have been taken to the hospital, police said.

The boy was one of five people shot in the city Saturday night, according to police reports.

No further information on the shooting was made available.