Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.

EMS pronounced Paris dead at the scene.

The police department's Homicide Division investigated Paris' death.

On Thursday, St. Louis police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested for Paris' death and was being held in Juvenile Court.

Police did not release the name of the 17-year-old suspect.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.