17-year-old carjacking suspect shot and killed in downtown St. Louis

The teen was identified as Demarco Combs

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during an attempted carjacking in downtown St. Louis over the weekend.

It happened Sunday at 9:49 p.m. in the 800 block of Cole Street, just west of The Dome at America's Center, according to a preliminary report from St. Louis police.

The teen, identified as Demarco Combs, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, a 22-year-old man, had a minor injury to his shoulder.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).