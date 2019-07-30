ST. LOUIS – A 17-year-old is facing seven charges after a nine-hour standoff in north St. Louis Tuesday.

Loyse Dozier, 17, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of burglary and multiple other charges in connection with the standoff.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Bessie around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary. When they arrived, two people came running out of the home saying someone broke into their home and held them at gunpoint.

Dozier was barricaded in the home until he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Police said, "the subject who was barricaded inside the home was taken into custody and did not complain of any injuries."

A police officer sustained a minor injury to his wrist.

In total, he was charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of burglary, one count of unlawful use of a weapon -exhibiting, one count of resisting arrest, one count of fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of fourth-degree assault.

His bond was set a $100,000.

Other local stories

Woman shot to death in Pagedale

'I want more answers' | Man finds frozen baby in mom's freezer in south St. Louis