ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Thursday, a day after police said he shot and killed someone in an attempted robbery in north St. Louis.

Terrion L. Phillips, 17, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Wednesday shooting.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Kossuth and Warne Avenues at around 6:30. When police arrived, they found 40-year-old Vincent Sanders with multiple gunshot wounds.

Charging documents said Sanders was washing his car when Phillips and another person drove up in a stolen car. The witness said Phillips talked to Sanders before going back into the car, pulling out a gun and shooting Sanders.

He then got back into the car before it drove away.

Sanders was pronounced dead on the scene.

Phillips' bond was set at $300,000.

