17 year old charged in Wednesday carjacking, chase in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the suspects in the Wednesday carjacking and chase where a St. Louis County police officer hit a suspect with an unmarked car has been charged.

Rodney Barlow Jr., 17, was charged with one count of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree.

Barlow is being held on a $75,000 bond.

A 19-year-old suspect has not yet been charged. A 16-year-old suspect has been referred to the St. Louis County Family Courts.

According to the probable cause statement, Barlow and the other suspects committed a robbery in St. Louis city, and were confronted in St. Louis County by officers who attempting to stop them. The back seat passenger in the car fired at officers, who fired back. The probable cause statement said Barlow was a passenger in the car and admitted to police he had given direction to the driver on how to avoid being stopped. He also admitted knowing the car was stolen.

The chase ended in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road in north St. Louis County when the suspects fled the wrong way down the drive thru of a Lee's Chicken and struck a pole.

"The driver of that suspect vehicle was trying to get out after his vehicle became disable from striking that concrete pole," St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda told reporters on scene Wednesday. "The police vehicle then comes around the corner also and strikes that individual."

The 19-year-old suspect was the one hit by the police car. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.