ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after police said he shot an killed a man outside a Dellwood mechanic shop last week.

Police said Tarron Gill was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Donald Long.

Long was found shot to death outside a Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Chambers Road at around 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

The Major Case Squad was launched to help the North County Police Cooperative.

The investigation brought them to the Nantucket Garden Apartments in Florissant, where they found Gill in an apartment and took him into custody. Police also found two AR-15 style rifles, a bullet-resistant vest, a handgun, suspected heroin, suspected fentanyl and related paraphernalia. Police do not know if the guns were used in the shooting death of Long.

Police also found two AR-15 style rifles, a bullet-resistant vest, a handgun, suspected heroin, suspected fentanyl and related paraphernalia. Police do not know if the guns were used in the shooting death of Long.

North County Police Co-op

Police said two other men, one of which was a convicted felon, were taken into custody at the apartment. Charges have not been filed against them.

Gill's bond was set at $500,000 by the St. Louis County Prosecutor.

© 2018 KSDK