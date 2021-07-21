17-year-old drives himself to hospital after being shot near Carr Square neighborhood

Police said they were alerted of a shooting when the victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper chest

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot in the chest and injured near St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said they were alerted of a shooting when the victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. The incident report from police said the victim had stable vitals while receiving treatment, but also lost consciousness and was barely breathing.

Officers discovered that the shooting happened near the intersection of Cass Avenue and 20th Street at around 7 p.m. The shooting was picked up by ShotSpotter technology in the area.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.