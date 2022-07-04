17-year-old killed in shooting in north St. Louis Monday afternoon

It was the second deadly shooting in the area in less than an hour and less than a mile apart. Police have not said if the shootings were connected.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon, police said.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Maffitt Avenue and Union Boulevard.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was rushed to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

This was the second deadly shooting in the area in less than an hour. At around 3:35, a male victim was shot in the back near Kingshighway and St. Louis Avenue.

The scene was about half a mile from the other shooting, but police have not said if the shootings were connected.

The victim died at a nearby hospital.

Suspect information was not provided in either shooting.

Homicide detectives are handling both investigations.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.