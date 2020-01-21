ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old Normandy High School student is facing charges after police said he brought a gun onto campus Tuesday.

A press release from the North County Police Cooperative said Christian Lee Fredrick was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting arrest Tuesday.

Police said the school's security guard and the student resource officers stationed at the school arrested Fredrick at around 10:20 Tuesday morning.

Police said there were reports of another gun on campus, but after a temporary lockdown, no other gun was found.

Police said the gun was reported stolen from the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department. The press release said they are still working to figure out why he brought the gun to campus and how he got it in the first place.

Fredrick's charges are both felonies, and he is being held on $75,000, cash-only bond.

